Josh Anderson News: Scores opening goal Tuesday

Anderson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

Anderson gave the Canadiens an early lead 4:43 into the game. Anderson has two goals and an assist over his last four contests while playing in a middle-six role. The veteran winger has been fairly productive in 2024-25 with 14 goals, 25 points, 101 shots on net, 155 hits, 80 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 74 appearances, five points better than his 78-game output a year ago despite losing 1:17 of ice time per game from one season to the next.