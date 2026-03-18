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Josh Anderson News: Tallies tying goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Anderson scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Anderson has a goal and an assist over his last two games, but he went eight contests without a point before that. The veteran winger is firmly in a bottom-six role with a lack of power-play time, so he's unlikely to play a big part in Montreal's offense. He's at 13 goals, 22 points, 78 shots on net, 112 hits, 39 blocked shots and 52 PIM through 61 appearances.

Josh Anderson
Montreal Canadiens
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