Josh Anderson News: Travelling with team

Anderson (upper body) will accompany the Canadiens to Buffalo for Saturday's tilt, as reports.

Anderson was injured Tuesday against the Hurricanes but managed to play Thursday at home versus San Jose. Anderson sat out practice Friday and is expected to be in the lineup versus the Sabres. Anderson was held without a point Thursday, giving him just one goal in his last 13 appearances. He has nine goals, 10 assists and 128 hits over 59 games this season.