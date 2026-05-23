Josh Anderson headshot

Josh Anderson News: Tucks two goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Anderson scored twice in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Anderson twice tied the game, but the Canadiens weren't generating a lot of other chances. The winger has three goals over his last five games while continuing to fill a bottom-six role. He's earned five goals, two assists, 25 shots on net, 42 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 16 playoff outings.

Josh Anderson
Montreal Canadiens
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