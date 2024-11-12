Josh Anderson News: Two points in Monday's win

Anderson scored a goal, dished an assist and added two PIM in Monday's 7-5 win over the Sabres.

Anderson picked up his first multi-point game of the season and snapped a five-game goal drought. The winger is up to three tallies, five assists, 24 shots on net, 39 hits and 21 PIM over 16 outings this season. He's in a third-line role with minimal power-play time, but it appears he's found a way to do more with less ice time early in 2024-25.