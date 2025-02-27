Josh Anderson News: Will face Sharks

Anderson (upper body) will be in the lineup versus San Jose on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Anderson will avoid missing any time after being injured against the Hurricanes on Tuesday. With the 30-year-old winger available, he should be in the mix for a middle-six role, though he has managed just one point in his last 12 outings. Without much offensive production, Anderson isn't offering enough in terms of fantasy numbers this season.