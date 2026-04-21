Josh Anderson News: Yet another clutch goal

Anderson scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Two playoff games. Two playoff goals. Anderson is the epitome of a playoff warrior. His goal put the Habs up 2-1 at 18:36 of the second period. Anderson will be feeling sore Wednesday after being jumped from behind by Brandon Hagel in the first and being run over by Scott Sabourin late in the third. Anderson was skating backwards in front of the benches when Sabourin hammered him blind from behind. Anderson was down for a few minutes before skating off the ice under his own power. He will have an extra day to work out the kinks -- the Habs and Bolts next face-off Friday.