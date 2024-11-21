Fantasy Hockey
Josh Brown

Josh Brown News: Elevated from minors

RotoWire Staff

November 21, 2024

Brown was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.

Brown was sent down Wednesday, which seemed to indicate the Oilers would have a full complement of blueliners for Thursday's matchup with the Wild, but it seems that isn't the case. Darnell Nurse (upper body) has already been ruled out, which means Brown will serve as an emergency depth option should something else come up before puck drop.

Josh Brown
Edmonton Oilers
