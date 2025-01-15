Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Brown headshot

Josh Brown News: Rare point in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Brown picked up an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

The helper was Brown's first at the NHL level over seven appearances this season. The 30-year-old is getting a chance to compete for playing time with Troy Stecher, though neither defenseman is likely to do enough to be of interest in fantasy. Brown has added five shots on net, nine PIM, 13 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating this season.

Josh Brown
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now