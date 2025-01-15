Josh Brown News: Rare point in win

Brown picked up an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

The helper was Brown's first at the NHL level over seven appearances this season. The 30-year-old is getting a chance to compete for playing time with Troy Stecher, though neither defenseman is likely to do enough to be of interest in fantasy. Brown has added five shots on net, nine PIM, 13 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating this season.