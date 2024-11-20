Josh Brown News: Sent down Wednesday
Brown was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.
Brown has no points, three hits, four blocked shots and seven PIM over two appearances. The 30-year-old defenseman will return to Bakersfield as the Oilers seem likely to go back to a traditional six-defensemen lineup once winger Kasperi Kapanen is ready to make his team debut after being plucked off waivers from the Blues.
