Josh Brown News: Sent down Wednesday

Brown was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Brown has no points, three hits, four blocked shots and seven PIM over two appearances. The 30-year-old defenseman will return to Bakersfield as the Oilers seem likely to go back to a traditional six-defensemen lineup once winger Kasperi Kapanen is ready to make his team debut after being plucked off waivers from the Blues.