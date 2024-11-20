Fantasy Hockey
Josh Brown News: Sent down Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Brown was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Brown has no points, three hits, four blocked shots and seven PIM over two appearances. The 30-year-old defenseman will return to Bakersfield as the Oilers seem likely to go back to a traditional six-defensemen lineup once winger Kasperi Kapanen is ready to make his team debut after being plucked off waivers from the Blues.

