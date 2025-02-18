Fantasy Hockey
Josh Doan

Josh Doan News: Brought back from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Doan was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

Doan had two goals and two assists during his three-game point streak before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has generated four goals, nine points, 36 shots on net and 20 hits through 25 NHL outings this season. Doan will likely occupy a middle-six role and see time on the second power-play unit versus the Kings on Saturday.

Josh Doan
Utah Hockey Club
Utah Hockey Club
