Josh Doan News: Cashes in for game-winner
Doan scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Doan cut off a clearing attempt below the goal line and banked in his shot off Vegas goalie Adin Hill. That would ultimately be all the Sabres needed to get the win. Doan has four goals over his last six outings and is up to 22 tallies, 45 points, 150 shots on net, 64 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 68 appearances this season.
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