Josh Doan News: Earns first multi-point effort

Doan notched a pair of assists and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

This was Doan's first multi-point effort of 2024-25. The 23-year-old winger set up goals by linemates Barrett Hayton and Matias Maccelli in the third period as Utah ran away with the win. Doan is up to five points through 15 appearances at the NHL level this season, including three points over six contests since he was recalled from AHL Tucson earlier in January.