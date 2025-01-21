Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Doan headshot

Josh Doan News: Earns first multi-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Doan notched a pair of assists and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

This was Doan's first multi-point effort of 2024-25. The 23-year-old winger set up goals by linemates Barrett Hayton and Matias Maccelli in the third period as Utah ran away with the win. Doan is up to five points through 15 appearances at the NHL level this season, including three points over six contests since he was recalled from AHL Tucson earlier in January.

Josh Doan
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now