Josh Doan headshot

Josh Doan News: First goal in 14 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Doan scored a goal Saturday in a 6-4 win over Tampa Bay. He also put up six hits.

He went five hole on Brandon Halverson in the first period to put Utah up 1-0. It was Doan's first goal in 14 games (five assists). The young forward is finding his way this season after surprising everyone with nine points in 11 games last season. This year, Doan has just 15 points, including five goals, in 39 contests. And he doesn't really contribute in secondary categories. Doan's six hits Saturday were an anomaly -- he had just 29 in 38 games prior to this win.

