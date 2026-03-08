Josh Doan headshot

Josh Doan News: Gets game-winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Doan scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Doan ended a six-game goal drought with his third-period tally, which was the game-winner. The 24-year-old is up to 19 goals, 42 points, 135 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-5 rating through 63 appearances. Doan continues to thrive in a middle-six role, giving the Sabres key depth scoring as they compete for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Josh Doan
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
