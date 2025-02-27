Josh Doan News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Doan notched an assist and a game-high seven shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Doan has a helper in each of the last two games. He's added 14 shots on net over four contests since he was recalled from AHL Tucson following the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 23-year-old is filling a third-line role, and he's doing do with Utah's forward group at nearly full health. Doan is up to 11 points, 50 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-3 rating across 29 appearances this season. He could be a target for fantasy managers in deep formats if he continues to find his way onto the scoresheet.