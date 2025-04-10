Fantasy Hockey
Josh Doan headshot

Josh Doan News: Lights lamp Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Doan scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Doan has a goal and two assists over his last four contests. The 23-year-old should be able to chip in depth scoring over the final week of the season while playing on the third line. He's produced six goals, 18 points, 80 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-1 rating across 48 appearances this season. Doan is likely to be on the NHL roster to begin 2025-26.

Josh Doan
Utah Hockey Club
