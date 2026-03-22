Josh Doan News: Puts away goal Sunday
Doan scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Doan has two goals and an assist over his last four games. The 24-year-old forward remains in a middle-six role, one that has allowed him to supply solid depth scoring throughout the season. He's now at 23 goals, 47 points, 157 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-5 rating over 71 appearances. Doan doesn't stand out all that much in any area, but the overall body of work is worthy of consideration in fantasy.
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