Josh Doan News: Starts scoring streak
Doan scored two power-play goals in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Lightning.
Doan broke the deadlock for the Sabres at the 8:26 mark of the first period and later completed the third-period comeback with the game-winning goal at the 15:43 mark of the final frame. Doan has scored in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season, and his longest streak in that regard was a four-game streak between Dec. 31 and Jan. 8. Doan is up to 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 64 contests this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Doan See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week38 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times43 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week45 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Doan See More