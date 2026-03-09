Josh Doan headshot

Josh Doan News: Starts scoring streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Doan scored two power-play goals in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Lightning.

Doan broke the deadlock for the Sabres at the 8:26 mark of the first period and later completed the third-period comeback with the game-winning goal at the 15:43 mark of the final frame. Doan has scored in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season, and his longest streak in that regard was a four-game streak between Dec. 31 and Jan. 8. Doan is up to 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 64 contests this season.

Josh Doan
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
