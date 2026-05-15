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Josh Doan News: Tallies in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Doan scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Doan continues to impress in the postseason. He's on a six-game point streak (two goals, six assists). The 24-year-old is up to a total of 10 points, 27 shots, 23 hits and a plus-5 rating over 11 playoff contests. He led Sabres forwards with 21:32 of ice time Thursday and will need to put in another strong performance Saturday in Game 6 with the season on the line.

Josh Doan
Buffalo Sabres
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