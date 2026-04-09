Josh Doan News: Three-game, four-point streak
Doan scored twice Thursday in a 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Doan is on a three-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists), and he has 25 goals this season (51 points; 80 games). The evolution of his game feels real. Doan could be a 30-goal, 60-point, 100-hit player by next season. Remember his name for draft day next year.
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