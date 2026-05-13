Josh Doan News: Two helpers in Game 4 win

Doan notched two assists Tuesday, one on the power play, during the Sabres' 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of their second-round series.

The 24-year-old winger had a hand in tallies by Mattias Samuelsson in the first period and Zach Benson in the third. Doan extended his point streak to five games in the process, and through 10 postseason contests he's collected two goals and nine points. Doan will try to stay hot as the series shifts back to Buffalo for Game 5 on Thursday.