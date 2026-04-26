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Josh Doan News: Two-point effort in Game 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Doan scored the game-winning goal and added an assist Sunday during the Sabres' 6-1 victory over the Bruins in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Both points came in the first period as Buffalo jumped out to a 4-0 lead it would never relinquish. Doan had been held off the scoresheet during the first three games of the series, after a breakout regular season that had seen him rack up 25 goals and 52 points in 82 contests. The 24-year-old winger will look to stay hot in Game 5 on Tuesday as the Sabres try to advance to the second round.

Josh Doan
Buffalo Sabres
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