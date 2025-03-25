Josh Dunne News: Up from AHL

Dunne was promoted from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Dunne has nine goals, 26 points, 44 PIM and 58 outings with Rochester this season. He's also appeared in one game with Buffalo in 2024-25, recording no points, five PIM, four hits and one blocked shot in 7:16 of ice time. Buffalo now has at least 12 healthy forwards available for Tuesday's clash against Ottawa, even if Jiri Kulich (concussion) is unable to play.