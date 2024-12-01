Josh Mahura News: Exits lineup with D at full health

Mahura was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Unless head coach Dan Bylsma has a message to send, it's likely Mahura will be on the outside looking in for a while. Vince Dunn (upper body) returned from long-term injured reserve Saturday, bumping Mahura from the lineup after a run of 18 appearances in 19 games. The 26-year-old Mahura has one assist, 15 shots on net, 21 hits, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 19 appearances. He's unlikely to play unless injuries arise on the Kraken's blue line.