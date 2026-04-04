Josh Mahura News: Firmly planted in press box
Mahura has played just once in 19 games since the Olympic break after sitting out Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
The Kraken have even tried seven defensemen in the lineup recently, but Mahura has remained a scratch while Cale Fleury picks up the extra minutes. Mahura is under contract for 2026-27, so he's likely looking at another year of a part-time role. He's contributed just three points, 13 shots on net, 22 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 21 appearances on the year, which has seen the Kraken avoid an injury crisis on the blue line.
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