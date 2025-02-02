Josh Mahura News: Posts assist in loss

Mahura notched an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Mahura has a helper in each of the last two games after going seven contests without a point. For the season, he's up to six assists, 41 shots on net, 56 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 42 appearances. Mahura is likely to see steady playing time on the third pairing for the rest of the season, though he's on a one-year contract, so he could be a trade candidate if the Kraken continue to drift out of the playoff picture.