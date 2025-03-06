Josh Mahura News: Posts assist Thursday

Mahura recorded an assist and three hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Mahura has two helpers over six games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, matching his output from the 12 games prior to the pause in the schedule. The 26-year-old blueliner remains on the Kraken's third pairing, and he's likely to finish the year there unless he gets traded Friday. He won't carry much appeal on the market or in fantasy with just eight assists to go with 50 shots on net, 70 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 51 appearances.