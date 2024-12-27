Josh Manson Injury: Could play Friday

Manson (upper body) practiced in a regular jersey and could be in the lineup Friday versus Utah, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

It was reported earlier that Manson would not play Friday, but it looks like a real possibility at this time. Manson would have to be activated from injured reserve and would likely replace either Calvin de Haan or John Ludvig on the blue line. Manson has a goal and five assists with 51 hits in 24 games this season.