Josh Manson Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury
Manson is being evaluated for an upper-body injury he sustained in Game 3 versus the Kings on Thursday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Manson was initially injured in the first period, though he returned briefly in the second before retreating to the locker room for a second time. The 34-year-old hasn't been ruled out for the rest of Game 3, but it doesn't seem likely he'll be pushed back into action. If he's still not feeling 100 percent ahead of Sunday's Game 4, Nick Blankenburg will probably take Manson's place in the lineup.
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