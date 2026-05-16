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Josh Manson Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 1:41pm

Manson (undisclosed) was listed as day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 against the Golden Knights, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports on Saturday.

Head coach Jared Bednar mentioned Manson should resume skating before the team's playoff series against the Golden Knights. The 34-year-old Manson had been dealing with an upper-body injury and didn't participate in Saturday's practice. However, it's unclear if this is the same issue or something new. He has two assists and 13 hits across five appearances this postseason.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
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