Josh Manson Injury: Doubtful Thursday

Manson (upper body) is unlikely to play in San Jose on Thursday, according to Brennan Vogt of Mile High Hockey.

Manson last played Nov. 29 in Dallas, leaving the game at the 6:00 mark of the second period. Manson has missed nine contests thus far, and while he is close to a return, it appears that Thursday's tilt will be his 10th consecutive game off the ice. Manson has a goal and five assists with a minus-10 rating over 24 games this season.