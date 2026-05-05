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Josh Manson Injury: Game 2 status uncertain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Manson's (upper body) availability against the Wild for Game 2 on Tuesday remains unclear, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Jared Bednar wouldn't reveal whether Manson would be ready to play Tuesday or who his starting goalie might be, so fantasy managers will have to take a wait-and-see approach on both accounts. If Manson were to get into the lineup for Game 2, it would likely come at the expense of Nick Blankenburg.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
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