Josh Manson Injury: Leaves Friday's game
Manson (upper body) won't return to Friday's game versus the Flames, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Manson was partially able to play through the injury in the second period, but didn't take the ice in the third. The 33-year-old defenseman might miss Sunday's game versus the Stars. If that happens, Sam Malinski would likely rejoin the lineup after being scratched Friday.
