Josh Manson headshot

Josh Manson Injury: Leaves Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Manson (upper body) won't return to Friday's game versus the Flames, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Manson was partially able to play through the injury in the second period, but didn't take the ice in the third. The 33-year-old defenseman might miss Sunday's game versus the Stars. If that happens, Sam Malinski would likely rejoin the lineup after being scratched Friday.

