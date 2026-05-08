Josh Manson headshot

Josh Manson Injury: Nearing return to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Manson (upper body) could be available for Game 3 against Minnesota on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Jared Bednar told reporters the team was confident enough that Manson would be available that it opted to leave Jack Ahcan behind to play for AHL Colorado. If the 34-year-old Manson does suit up in Game 3, it will likely be at the expense of Nick Blankenburg, though Manson could also serve as a healthy scratch.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Manson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Manson See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
23 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
25 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
28 days ago