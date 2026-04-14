Josh Manson Injury: Not in lineup Tuesday
Manson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Flames, per the NHL media site.
Manson also missed Monday's game versus the Oilers. The Avalanche won't rush him back from this injury, so expect Jack Ahcan in the lineup Tuesday and potentially also Thursday versus the Kraken. Manson's status for the start of the playoffs hasn't been announced.
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