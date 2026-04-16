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Josh Manson Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Manson (upper body) will miss Thursday's tilt versus Seattle, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Manson will miss his third straight game Thursday. He ends the regular season with five goals, 26 assists, 91 PIM, 99 blocked shots and 174 hits across 79 appearances. Consider him day-to-day at this time.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
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