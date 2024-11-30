Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Manson headshot

Josh Manson Injury: Out on week-to-week basis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 10:45pm

Manson (upper body) is considered week-to-week after missing Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Manson is likely farther out from a return than Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), who is day-to-day. Manson will probably miss at least the first half of the Avalanche's upcoming road trip, and he could be out longer. Calvin de Haan and John Ludvig will continue to act as the third defense pairing until Colorado gets healthier on the blue line.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now