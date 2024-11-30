Josh Manson Injury: Out on week-to-week basis

Manson (upper body) is considered week-to-week after missing Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Manson is likely farther out from a return than Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), who is day-to-day. Manson will probably miss at least the first half of the Avalanche's upcoming road trip, and he could be out longer. Calvin de Haan and John Ludvig will continue to act as the third defense pairing until Colorado gets healthier on the blue line.