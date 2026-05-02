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Josh Manson Injury: Practices Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Manson (upper body) took part in Saturday's practice and is day-to-day, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Manson's status for Game 1 against Minnesota on Sunday hasn't been determined. He missed Game 4 on April 26 of Colorado's first-round series versus the Kings due to the injury. The 34-year-old had five goals, 31 points, 91 PIM and 174 hits in 79 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
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