Josh Manson Injury: Shut down Monday

Manson (upper body) won't be in action versus the Oilers on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Manson has scored a goal since the Olympic break, going 24 contests without finding the back of the net. During that stretch, the veteran defenseman notched seven assists, 41 shots and 45 hits while averaging 16:52 of ice time. With Manson unavailable, Jack Ahcan looks set to play for the Avs for the first time since Jan. 25 versus Toronto.