Josh Manson Injury: Shut down Monday
Manson (upper body) won't be in action versus the Oilers on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Manson has scored a goal since the Olympic break, going 24 contests without finding the back of the net. During that stretch, the veteran defenseman notched seven assists, 41 shots and 45 hits while averaging 16:52 of ice time. With Manson unavailable, Jack Ahcan looks set to play for the Avs for the first time since Jan. 25 versus Toronto.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Manson See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule22 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Manson See More