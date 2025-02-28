Josh Manson Injury: Sidelined again Friday

Manson (lower body) won't play Friday versus the Wild, per the NHL media site.

Manson is set to miss his sixth straight game, and there hasn't been an update on his status since he was ruled out for the Avalanche's most recent road trip. Sam Malinski and Calvin de Haan will be the third pairing in Friday's contest. There's no clear timeline for Manson's return to action, but the Avalanche are off for three days prior to their matchup against the Penguins on Tuesday.