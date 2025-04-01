Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Manson headshot

Josh Manson Injury: Still working way back from UBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Manson (upper body) will not travel with Colorado for its upcoming three-game road trip, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Tuesday.

Manson last suited up March 14 and has missed eight consecutive games. Erik Johnson and Keaton Middleton have each received playing time on the third pairing in Manson's stead. Colorado's three-game road trip concludes Saturday, so Manson may not be an option until a home matchup against the Golden Knights on April 8.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now