Josh Manson headshot

Josh Manson Injury: Suffers upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Manson (upper body) won't finish Friday's game versus the Stars, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Manson was hurt in the second period, though it's not clear what exactly caused him to exit the game. The 33-year-old defenseman should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Oilers. If he can't play, John Ludvig or Oliver Kylington (undisclosed) are the defensemen who could replace him in a bottom-four role.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
