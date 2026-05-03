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Josh Manson Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Manson (upper body) won't play in Game 1 against Minnesota on Sunday, Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports reports.

Manson will miss his second straight outing. He sustained the injury during the opening round of the postseason in a 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 3 on April 23. He has two assists and 10 hits in three appearances during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Due to Manson's absence, Nick Blankenburg will be in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Wild.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
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