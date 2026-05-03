Josh Manson Injury: Unavailable Sunday
Manson (upper body) won't play in Game 1 against Minnesota on Sunday, Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports reports.
Manson will miss his second straight outing. He sustained the injury during the opening round of the postseason in a 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 3 on April 23. He has two assists and 10 hits in three appearances during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Due to Manson's absence, Nick Blankenburg will be in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Wild.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Manson See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet18 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push20 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week23 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week30 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Manson See More