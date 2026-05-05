Josh Manson Injury: Unavailable Tuesday
Manson (upper body) won't play against Minnesota on Tuesday in Game 2, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Manson will miss his third straight game. He has additional time to recover with Game 3 against the Wild scheduled for Saturday, but it's unclear if he will be ready to play by then. Manson has two assists, five shots on goal, one blocked shot and 10 hits in three appearances this postseason.
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