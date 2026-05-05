Josh Manson headshot

Josh Manson Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Manson (upper body) won't play against Minnesota on Tuesday in Game 2, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Manson will miss his third straight game. He has additional time to recover with Game 3 against the Wild scheduled for Saturday, but it's unclear if he will be ready to play by then. Manson has two assists, five shots on goal, one blocked shot and 10 hits in three appearances this postseason.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Manson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Manson See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
20 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
22 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
25 days ago