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Josh Manson Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Manson (upper body) is doubtful for Game 4 against the Kings on Sunday, per Marc Moser of Altitude TV.

Manson didn't participate in Saturday's practice after getting injured in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings. It's unclear when he will be ready to return, but the team is taking it day by day. Manson has two assists, five shots on goal and 10 hits through three games this postseason.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
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