Josh Manson Injury: Will miss 12th straight game

Manson (upper body) will not be available for Tuesday's home game versus the Golden Knights, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Manson has missed 11 consecutive games after sustaining an upper-body injury March 14 against the Flames. There hasn't been much word regarding Manson's progression in his recovery, so he shouldn't be counted on to suit up Thursday against Vancouver. Erik Johnson has seen more consistent playing time on the right side of Colorado's third pairing due to Manson's absence.