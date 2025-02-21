Fantasy Hockey
Josh Manson headshot

Josh Manson Injury: Will miss next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Manson (lower body) is set to miss Colorado's next two games because he won't be joining the Avalanche for their upcoming road trip, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Friday.

The Avalanche will face Nashville on Saturday and St. Louis on Sunday without Manson. The 33-year-old defenseman was last in the lineup Feb. 4. He has a goal, 13 points, 26 PIM, 94 hits and 54 blocks in 43 appearances in 2024-25.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
