Josh Manson headshot

Josh Manson Injury: Won't finish contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Manson (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Manson's absence leaves the Avalanche with just five healthy defensemen on the roster. The 34-year-old could be held out for some or all of the team's last three games of the regular season, as the Avalanche don't need to rush him back. If Manson and Cale Makar (upper body) can't play Monday in Edmonton, expect a call-up from AHL Colorado.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
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