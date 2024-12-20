Fantasy Hockey
Josh Manson Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Manson (upper body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Anaheim, Brennan Vogt of Mile High Hockey reports.

There was some hope that Manson could return during Colorado's three-game road trip this week, but he'll remain sidelined for the final matchup of the trip. His final chance to return before the NHL's Christmas break will be Sunday against the Kraken, but it's unclear whether he'll suit up for that contest.

